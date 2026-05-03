IPL 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Hosts Son Arjun's LSG Team In Mumbai Ahead Of MI Vs LSG Clash

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hosted the Lucknow Super Giants squad at his Mumbai home ahead of the game against the Mumbai Indians. While Sachin is involved with MI as a mentor, his son Arjun Tendulkar is part of the Lucknow Super Giants. It was a poignant moment before the two teams lock horns at the Wankhede on Monday.

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The gathering, held in Mumbai on the eve of the high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians, brought together players and support staff in a relaxed, off-field setting. The evening served as a rare moment of camaraderie in an otherwise fiercely competitive tournament.

The gesture has been widely appreciated across the cricketing fraternity, highlighting the spirit of the IPL that often transcends rivalries. Despite his long-standing association with Mumbai Indians, Tendulkar’s hosting of the opposition team reflected sportsmanship and mutual respect.

The upcoming fixture at the Wankhede Stadium adds another layer of intrigue, with Arjun potentially facing his father’s former franchise. While the focus will shift to on-field performances once the match begins, the pre-match dinner has already set a positive tone.