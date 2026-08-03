Who Is Subhadeep Ghosh? Former Assam Cricketer Confirmed As India's New Fielding Coach

Subhadeep Ghosh | X

Subhadeep Ghosh has been confirmed as the new fielding coach of the Indian men's cricket team on Sunday. He replaces T Dilip in the role and will begin his stint during India's upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka.

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Who Is Subhadeep Ghosh?

Ghosh is a former domestic cricketer who played for Assam and Railways. After retiring from cricket, he became a coach and later served as the head coach of the Assam cricket team. He has also worked with India A, the India Under-19 team, the India women's team and the Indian squad that won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

Apart from international cricket, Ghosh has experience in the IPL. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders coaching group when the team won the IPL title in 2014. He later worked as the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals.

With years of coaching experience at different levels, Ghosh will now take charge as India's fielding coach with his first assignment being the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.