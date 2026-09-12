Who Is Sidharth Desai? Viral Death Claims About Kabaddi Player Spark Concern

Instagram/sidharthdesai

Social media has been flooded with reports claiming that kabaddi player Sidharth Desai has died. The alleged news has sparked concern among fans, with several posts and messages circulating online. However, kabaddi commentator Sunil Taneja has denied the reports and said the claims are false.

The death rumours began circulating across social media, with users sharing posts about the alleged demise of the kabaddi player. The claims quickly gained traction as fans sought confirmation about what had happened. However, no official statement confirming Sidharth Desai’s death has emerged.

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Who is Sidharth Desai?

Sidharth Desai is one of the prominent raiders to have emerged in the Pro Kabaddi League. He made his PKL debut with U Mumba in Season 6 in 2018 after impressing for Maharashtra at the Senior National Kabaddi Championship. His performances in the Nationals helped him earn his first opportunity in the league.

Desai made an immediate impact in his debut PKL season, scoring 218 raid points in 21 matches. He became the first rookie to cross 200 raid points in a PKL season and also won the Best Debutant award. He was also known for his effectiveness in do-or-die raids and earned the nickname 'Baahubali' for his power-packed style of play.

Following his impressive debut, Desai joined the Telugu Titans for Season 7. He scored 217 raid points that season and established himself as one of the league's leading raiders. He later continued with the Titans before joining the Haryana Steelers in Season 10.

Sunil Taneja denies Sidharth Desai death reports

Kabaddi commentator Sunil Taneja has dismissed the reports surrounding Sidharth Desai’s alleged death. His clarification comes after the claim spread rapidly across social media platforms. Taneja’s denial has raised questions over the authenticity of the posts being circulated online.

There has been no official confirmation from Sidharth Desai’s family or a recognised kabaddi organisation regarding the alleged death. In the absence of such confirmation, the viral claims cannot be treated as fact. Fans are being urged to avoid sharing unverified information.