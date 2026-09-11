WATCH: Couple Caught 'Sleeping' In Stands As Babar Azam, Shan Masood Frustrate England In Edgbaston Test | X

A video has gone viral on social media, showing a couple sleeping in the stands during the third Test between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. The couple was caught on the broadcasting cameras and the video is being widely shared on social media. However, the commentator's take on the couple is the most hilarious part of the viral video.

The moment was caught by the broadcast camera when Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam and Shan Masood were putting together a crucial partnership. The man was seen asleep with his head resting on the shoulder of the woman sitting next to him. The woman who was wearing sunglasses appeared relaxed as she sat beside with her arms folded.

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At the time Babar was batting on 15 while Masood was on 77 and the team total was 158/3 after 35.4 overs. The two had helped Pakistan to recover after England had put them under pressure with 320 runs first innings lead.

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The TV commentator added humour to the viral moment by saying, "So unused to long periods without wickets, we've lost a couple...". The partnership grew further as Masood went on to score 95 and Babar completed his half-century. It was Babar's 38th fifty in Test cricket and came after 8,6 and 7 in his previous three innings in the series.