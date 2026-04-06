Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Arshdeep Singh's Girlfriend After Snapchat Story Goes Viral

Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has fueled dating rumours with his cryptic posts on social media app Snapchat. The two-time World Cup winner recently shared images of him holding hands with his rumoured girlfriend, hinting at a new phase in the pacer's life. The lack of context quickly caught fans’ attention, leading to speculation about the person’s identity, which many believe is Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the image circulated, some users noticed a tattoo on the girl’s hand, which they believe resembles one associated with Samreen Kaur, prompting assumptions that she could be the mystery woman. Soon pictures of her attending the Punjab Kings game match in New Chandigarh went viral on social media. She had also attended Punjab's game at the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is a Punjabi actress and emerging face in the regional entertainment industry. She has appeared in Punjabi music videos and film projects, gaining attention for her on-screen presence and growing popularity among younger audiences.

Alongside acting, she maintains an active social media presence, where she shares glimpses of her work and personal life. She starred in the movie 83, based on India's 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev's captaincy.

As for cricket, Arshdeep Singh remains crucial to Punjab Kings plans of winning their maiden IPL title. Singh is the most expensive Indian fast bowler in the IPL and is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

The left-arm pacer is yet to take a wicket so far this season, and has struggled for his line and length. However, the 27-year-old is expected to bounce back and play a big part in Punjab's campaign - on and off the field.