Who Is Sakshi Chaudhary? India’s New Boxing Star, CWG 2026 Gold Winner And Her Virat Kohli Connection

Sakshi Chaudhary continued India's boxing success by defeating England's Ruby White to win the women's 51kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The Indian boxer remained in complete control throughout the contest, claiming the country's third boxing gold and ninth overall gold medal with a convincing performance in Glasgow.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Sakshi Chaudhary?

Sakshi comes from a farming family and serves in the Indian Army. Her rise has been shaped by constant support from her family, coaches and the Boxing Federation of India.

As per The New Indian Express, her father, Manoj travelled around 80 kilometres daily to ensure that Sakshi received quality training at the famed Bhiwani Boxing Club. When the going got tough for her, with injuries and loss of form, Manoj Kumar kept his faith in her and encouraged to keep pushing.

The Virat Kohli connection

Chaudhary looked up to Virat Kohli and considers the former India cricket captain as her idol. The RCB ace had a chance meeting with her and also stepped up in the time of her need. TNIE reports that the Virat Kohli Foundation supported her for three years at a crucial stage. The interaction left a lasting impact on her and often drew to his mental strength.

It is that mental strength that held her in good stead. She defeated world champion Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda to book her ticket to Glasgow. In Glasgow, she cemented her spot with a gold. With age on her side and confidence growing, Sakshi now looks ready to lead the next generation of Indian women's boxing.