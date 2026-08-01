Who Is Jaismine Lamboria? Army Corps Boxer, MS Dhoni Superfan And CWG 2026 Gold Medallist

Jaismine Lamboria upgraded her CWG 2022 from bronze to gold after clinch the top podium spot in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Having entered the final in excellent form, Jaismine defeated Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision and win the women’s 57kg boxing category.

It is India's second Boxing gold medal and the 7th overall, adding to India's impressive show in Glasgow over the last two weeks.

Who is Jaismine Lamboria?

At 24, Jaismine Lamboria is one of India's best boxing prospects and has long been in the circuit. he won the bronze medal in the CWG 2022 in Birmingham but struggled at the Paris Olympics.

She has since made a spirited comeback, winning World Cup gold medals in Astana and Delhi before becoming the 57kg world champion in Liverpool The 24-year-old's gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 only cements her legacy which has been built on resilience, discipline and consistent improvement.

Lamboria is also the first female boxer to be inducted into the Indian Army's Corps of Military Police. She trains under the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune and is part of the Indian Army's Mission Olympics Wing. She has often credited the Army's coaching setup for helping her become stronger both physically and mentally.

Away from the ring, Lamboria draws inspiration from former India captain MS Dhoni. She admires Dhoni's calm approach under pressure and hopes to emulate the mindset that earned him the nickname 'Captain Cool.'

"I really admire MS Dhoni's mindset. He is known as 'Captain Cool' for a reason, and I want to be calm like him," Lamboria told BBC Sport in an interview before CWG 2026.