Who Is Rishikanta Singh Chanambam? Indian Army Star Bags Silver Medal At Commonwealth Games 2026

India's Rishikanta Singh produced the performance of his career to claim a bronze medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. The Manipur lifter totalled 264kg and briefly led the competition after a record-equalling 121kg snatch.

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Who is Rishikanta Singh Chanambam?

Hailing from Imphal West in Manipur, Rishikanta Singh has developed into one of India's most consistent weightlifters through the Indian Army's sporting programme. Known for his technical precision and composure, he has steadily climbed the ranks on both the national and international circuit. His latest Commonwealth Games medal is the biggest achievement of his career so far.

Singh first represented India at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the men's 55kg category. With the revision of international weight classes, he moved into the men's 60kg division and quickly made it his own. He entered the CWG 2026 as the reigning champion at the Commonwealth weightlifting championships.

The Manipuri lifter also impressed at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships, finishing 11th in the men's 60kg category with a total of 269kg. A year earlier, he had set a national snatch record of 124kg while competing in the 61kg class at the National Weightlifting Championships. Those performances reflected his consistent improvement and hinted at a major breakthrough on the Commonwealth stage.