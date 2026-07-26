Rishikanta Singh Bags India's First Silver Medal At CWG 2026 In Men's 60Kg Weightlifting

Rishikanta Singh etched his name in Commonwealth Games history as he added another medal to India's tally with a stunning performance in the men's 60kg weightlifting on Sunday. Chanambam totalled a massive a massive 264kg to finish behind Malaysia's Mohammad Aniq.

Chanambam set the Games record with a stunning 121kg lift in his snatch attempt, taking the lead ahead of the rest of competition with Mohammad Aniq later equalling the mark. He followed it up with a 143kg first attempt in the clean and jerk. He failed in his second and third attempts but did enough to bag a place on the podium.

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The lifter from Imphal West, Manipur, entered Glasgow as the reigning Commonwealth champion in the 60kg category after winning gold at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad. He lived up to those expectations by producing another composed performance to secure a place on the Commonwealth Games podium.