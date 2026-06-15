Who Is Rafa Mir? Tokyo Olympics Silver Medallist Jailed For 8.5 Years In Spain In Sexual Assault Case

Rafa Mir, a professional footballer and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison by a Spanish court on Monday after being convicted of sexual assault and causing bodily harm.

The ruling, delivered by the Fourth Section of the Provincial Court of Valencia, stems from an incident in September 2024 at the striker's home in Bétera while he was playing on loan for Valencia CF. The High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) confirmed details of the verdict.

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Mir convicted, ordered to pay €64,000

In addition to the eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence, the court ordered Mir, 28, to pay €64,000 (approximately $68,500) in compensation to the victim. The judges also imposed a 13-year restraining order prohibiting the player from contacting or approaching the complainant.

A second defendant, identified as a friend and fellow footballer, was also convicted for his role in the incident. He received a two-year prison sentence for sexual assault, minor bodily harm and crimes against moral integrity. The court also directed him to pay €6,280 to a second complainant.

Lawyers representing Mir said the decision would be appealed. As the sentence was handed down by a provincial court, it is not yet final, allowing the defence to challenge the conviction before higher Spanish judicial tribunals.

Who is Rafa Mir?

Mir progressed through several high-profile Spanish youth setups, including Valencia CF and FC Barcelona. The 6ft 4in forward gained international prominence during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were held in 2021.

Representing Spain's under-23 national team, Mir produced a standout performance in the quarter-final against Ivory Coast, scoring a stoppage-time equaliser before adding two more goals in extra time to complete a hat-trick.

Spain eventually won the silver medal after losing to Brazil in the final. The 28-year-old has played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sevilla, Valencia and Celta Vigo during his career.