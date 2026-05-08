Real Madrid Imposes €500K Fine Each On Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni After Apologies Over Fight

Real Madrid Imposes €500K Fine Each On Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni | X

Real Madrid issued an official statement and imposed a €500,000 fine each on Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni after the two players were involved in a training ground altercation earlier this week. The club confirmed that both players apologised to each other, the team, coaching staff and fans before the disciplinary matter was officially closed.

In an official statement released on Friday, Real Madrid said both players appeared before the club's disciplinary investigator and expressed deep regret over the incident. The club added that Valverde and Tchouameni also accepted responsibility and were ready to accept any punishment decided by the club.

The incident reportedly took place after a training session on Thursday when the two midfielders got into a heated argument that turned into a physical fight. Reports claimed that the situation became serious enough for Valverde to suffer a cut on his forehead, after which he was taken to hospital.

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Later, Valverde shared a statement on social media denying reports that punches were exchanged. He explained that he accidentally hit a table during the argument, which caused the injury and led to a hospital visit. The midfielder said emotions were running high because of Real Madrid's disappointing season and recent Champions League exit.

The club had opened disciplinary proceedings against both players soon after the incident became public. However, after receiving apologies from both footballers, Real Madrid decided to end the internal investigation with financial penalties.

Valverde is currently recovering from what was described as a head injury and is expected to miss the upcoming El Clasico clash against FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, Tchouameni returned to training on Friday. Real Madrid are under pressure heading into the match against Barcelona, as anything other than a win could hand the La Liga title to their rivals.

Real Madrid's Full Statement

Real Madrid CF announces that, following the events that led to the opening of a disciplinary case yesterday against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, both appeared today before the case investigator.

During the appearance, the players expressed their deep regret for what happened and apologized to each other.

They have also apologized to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff and the fans, and both have made themselves available to Real Madrid to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate.

Given these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a financial penalty of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thus concluding the corresponding internal procedures.