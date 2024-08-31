 Who Is Priyansh Arya? Youngster Who Set Delhi Premier League On Fire With 6 Sixes In An Over
Who Is Priyansh Arya? Youngster Who Set Delhi Premier League On Fire With 6 Sixes In An Over

Priyansh Arya made his T20 debut on November 4th, 2021.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Priyansh Arya. | (Credits: Twitter)

South Delhi Superstarz batter Priyansh Arya has announced himself on the world cricket stage as he clattered six sixes in an over in a Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 fixture on Saturday. The left-handed batter took North Delhi's Manoj Bharadwaj to the cleaners as the video of those sixes emerged on social media. With the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessing the stadium, fans are indeed intrigued about who the youngster is.

article-image

Priyansh was born on January 18, 2001 and is currently 23 years of age. Before his appearance in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), the youngster had stole the limelight in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy too, making his debut for Delhi in 2021. The southpaw had also featured in an U19 quadrangular series in 2019. Arya had played in 3 matches in the series, aggregating only 57 runs with the best of 44 coming against Afghanistan.

The 23-year-old's Instagram account has followers of well over 2.5k. As far as his List A career his concerned, the left-hander made his debut in November 23rd, 2023 and 69 runs in 5 matches. Arya's T20 debut occurred in November 2021 against Uttrakhand and has kept a strike rate of 155 in nine matches.

Priyansh Arya likely to be a hot property during IPL mega auction:

The left-handed batter is likely to be one of the youngsters to watch out for in the IPL mega auction set to take place this year. With Priyansh's raw power impressing one and all, he could earn big bucks in the auction and inevitably get to learn plenty from the veterans in the IPL.

