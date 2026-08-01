Who Is Preeti Pawar? 22-Year-Old Haryana Boxer Seals Commonwealth Games 2026 Gold

Preeti Pawar created history on Saturday after clinching a gold medal for India in the women's 54kg boxing in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The 22-year-old defeated Canada's Scarlett Delgado 5-0 to make it India's first gold in boxing and their 6th overall in this edition.

The gold-medal contest saw Preeti maintain control for most of the bout against Delgado. Using quick footwork and accurate combinations, she consistently outscored her opponent while remaining defensively disciplined. Her tactical approach ensured she stayed ahead on the judges' scorecards, ultimately sealing a memorable Commonwealth Games title.

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Who is Preeti Pawar?

Preeti Pawar is a 22-year-old bantamweight boxer who hails from Bhiwani in Haryana. She earned her place after winning gold at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships, where she defeated Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aeji Im and three-time world champion Huang Hsiao-wen.

She is no stranger to success and arrived at the CWG 2026 on the back of good form - winning gold medals at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships, the 2026 EUBC Gold Grand Prix and the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals, along with a bronze at the 2022 Asian Games.

A Paris 2024 Olympian, she is known for her speed, sharp counter-punching and disciplined approach in the ring which was on display throughout her run to the gold medal. Pawar is the first Indian woman to be directly appointed as a Nayab Subedar in the Indian Army as per TOI. She also qualified for the 2026 Asian Games, underlining her rise as one of India's brightest boxing talents.