Golden Punch! Preeti Pawar Adds Another Gold For India At CWG 2026 After Beating Scarlett Delgado In Boxing Final

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India's boxing contingent continued its golden run at the 2026 Commonwealth Games as Preeti Pawar emerged victorious in the women's 54kg final, defeating Scarlett Delgado to secure the gold medal. The triumph marked another significant milestone in the young boxer's rapidly rising career and added to India's impressive medal tally in Glasgow. This is India's 6th gold medal.

Preeti entered the final in excellent form after dominating her semifinal bout, where she showcased her sharp technique, speed, and composure to book her place in the title clash.

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The gold-medal contest saw Preeti maintain control for most of the bout against Delgado. Using quick footwork and accurate combinations, she consistently outscored her opponent while remaining defensively disciplined. Her tactical approach ensured she stayed ahead on the judges' scorecards, ultimately sealing a memorable Commonwealth Games title.

The victory further cements Preeti's status as one of India's brightest boxing prospects. Preeti's triumph also highlighted India's dominance in boxing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with multiple Indian pugilists reaching the finals and delivering medal-winning performances. Her gold medal is expected to boost India's confidence as the nation continues its pursuit of a strong finish in Glasgow.