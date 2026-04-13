Who Is Praful Hinge? Young SRH Pacer Makes Dream IPL Debut With Record-Breaking Over | VIDEO

Praful Hinge With Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins | X

Hyderabad, April 13: A new name grabbed everyone's attention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as Praful Hinge produced a stunning debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The young pacer delivered a sensational opening over, picking up three wickets and putting his team in complete control of the match.

Historic Start in First IPL Over

Praful Hinge made an instant impact by removing three batters in his very first over in the IPL. The wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius came in quick succession, leaving Rajasthan Royals struggling at 1/3 after just one over.

This rare achievement made him the first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in his debut over, marking a memorable start to his career.

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Match Turns in SRH's Favour

Hinge's early strikes changed the momentum of the game completely. Rajasthan Royals were suddenly under massive pressure right at the start.

The Hyderabad crowd erupted in celebration, while SRH captain Ishan Kishan looked delighted with the dream beginning.

Who Is Praful Hinge?

Praful Hinge comes from Nagpur and represents Vidarbha in domestic cricket. Born in 2002, the right-arm fast bowler is known for his consistent line and ability to extract bounce.

He made his mark in domestic cricket during the 2024-25 season and was part of Vidarbha's successful campaigns in major tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rising Talent to Watch

Despite having limited experience in T20 cricket before the IPL, Hinge impressed with his disciplined bowling and calm approach under pressure.

His performances in domestic leagues and tournaments helped him earn a place in the IPL and he has now made the most of the opportunity with a dream debut.

A Star is Born

With such a powerful start, Praful Hinge has quickly become a player to watch this season. His debut spell not only gave SRH a perfect start but also announced the arrival of a promising new fast bowler on the big stage.