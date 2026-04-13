SRH Pacer Praful Hinge Destroys RR, Takes His 4th Wicket After Striking Thrice In First Over On Debut | VIDEO

SRH Pacer Praful Hinge | X

Hyderabad, April 13: Young pacer Praful Hinge had a dream start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) career as he picked up three wickets in a single over for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals. His third wicket came when he dismissed Lhuan-dre Pretorius for a duck, putting RR under huge pressure early in the innings. He also took another wicket in the second over he came to bowl.

Rajasthan Royals are down to 15/5 in their fourth over as Praful Hinge crushed the top order in his two overs in the game so far.

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How the Wicket Fell

Praful bowled a full delivery on the pads, and Pretorius tried to flick it towards the leg side. The shot was timed well but went straight to Nitish Kumar Reddy at deep backward square leg.

Nitish completed an easy catch, and Pretorius had to walk back without scoring.

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Dream Debut for Praful Hinge

Praful Hinge could not have asked for a better start. Taking three wickets in one over, he completely changed the momentum of the match.

Even though the delivery was not very dangerous, luck was clearly on SRH’s side as everything went their way.

RR Collapse Early

Rajasthan Royals found themselves in deep trouble within the first over itself. Losing three quick wickets put them on the back foot right from the start.

SRH captain Ishan Kishan was seen smiling as the crowd erupted in celebration.

Strong Start for SRH

This early burst from Praful Hinge gave SRH a perfect start and put them in control of the match.

RR now face a big challenge to recover after such a poor start.