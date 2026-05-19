'Who Is Out?': Ian Bishop & Rishabh Pant's Awkward Toss Exchange Goes Viral During RR Vs LSG Clash | VIDEO

Pant and Bishop had an awkward exchange at the toss |

An unusual moment at the toss during the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in Jaipur quickly grabbed attention after an awkward exchange between LSG captain Rishabh Pant and commentator Ian Bishop went viral on social media.

While discussing team changes ahead of the match, Pant revealed that LSG had made two alterations to their playing XI, with Aiden Markram and Mohammed Shami missing out, while Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni came into the side. However, confusion followed when Bishop tried to understand the reason behind Shami's absence.

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Pant initially said, "Shami is not playing," prompting Bishop to ask, "Issue with Shami?" Pant replied, "Yeah." Bishop then sought further clarification, asking, "Yeah? What's with Shami?" But Pant responded, "Mohsin."

The conversation then became increasingly disjointed as Bishop tried once again to understand whether there was an injury concern or another issue involving Shami. Pant, meanwhile, continued listing the team changes instead of answering directly.

The brief interaction immediately went viral online, with fans calling it one of the strangest toss conversations seen in recent IPL history. Many on social media found humour in the misunderstanding, while others felt Pant appeared more focused on announcing the changes than explaining the reason behind them. Regardless, the uncomfortable yet amusing exchange became one of the talking points of the match before a ball had even been bowled.