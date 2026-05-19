IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: What Happens If RR Wins Against LSG Today?

Rajasthan Royals have the upper hand in the race to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs as they prepare to face off against bottom side Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. A win for Riyan Parag & Co will see them move into top 4 on 14 points, keeping them ahead of the chasing pack of PBKS, CSK and KKR.

Heading into the LSG game, Rajasthan Royals are 5th in the IPL 2026 points table with 12 points in 12 games.

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What happens if RR wins today?

Rajasthan Royals' chances to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs significantly go up should they end up on the winning side in Jaipur. If Royals win both their remaining games, they will end up with 16 points and qualify for the playoffs.

There is only one spot left in the IPL 2026 playoffs race, and Rajasthan Royals will qualify if they win their remaining games, including the one against LSG.

What happens if LSG wins?

LSG have long been out of the playoff reckoning but they can significantly affect who qualifies. A defeat for Rajasthan Royals will leave them in a position where they can only reach a maximum of 14 points.

KKR and Punjab Kings can both reach 15 points if they win their remaining matches, meaning it would dent their cahcnes. Furthermore, CSK and DC are also capable of reaching the 14-point mark, making it a complicated and close race. NRR would then become key.