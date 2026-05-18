IPL 2026 Playoff Race Heats Up As RCB, GT And SRH Qualify; Battle For Final Spot Intensifies

SRH and GT qualify for IPL 2026 Playoff | X

The IPL 2026 playoff race has entered its most exciting stage after Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad officially secured their places in the top four. With three playoff spots now confirmed, the fight for the final qualification spot has become more intense among the remaining teams. Teams like Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are still in the race, making the final few league matches extremely important.

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RCB currently sit at the top of the points table with 18 points from 13 matches, while Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have 16 points each and have already confirmed qualification for the playoffs. SRH became the third team to qualify after their five-wicket win over CSK at Chepauk.

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Punjab Kings are currently placed fourth with 13 points from 13 games, but their playoff spot is still not secure. Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are all close behind with 12 points each, while Kolkata Knight Riders are also mathematically alive with 11 points from 12 matches.

Read Also SRH Beat CSK By 5 Wickets To Seal IPL 2026 Playoff Spot; Become Third Team To Qualify

With net run rate likely to play a major role, every run and wicket in the remaining league games could decide the final playoff spot. The upcoming matches are expected to bring high pressure, close finishes and major changes in the points table as teams continue their battle to stay alive in IPL 2026.