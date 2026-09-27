Who Is Naman Dhir? Gautam Gambhir’s Latest All-Round Gamble Makes Debut In IND Vs WI 1st ODI

Naman Dhir is set to make his ODI debut for India against West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday. The 26-year-old arrives after a strong run in domestic cricket, the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League and the IPL. His ability to finish innings with the bat and chip in with off-spin fits into head coach Gautam Gambhir’s preference for players who can offer more than one skill.

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Who is Naman Dhir?

Dhir has built strong momentum over the past year. In the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 270 runs at a strike rate of 103.85, while he also made 235 runs at a strike rate of 152.60 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His biggest statement came in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, where he scored 655 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 217.61. He also smashed 173 off just 64 balls, showcasing the power-hitting that has made him an exciting middle-order prospect.

Dhir carried that form into the IPL with Mumbai Indians. In the 2026 season, he scored 318 runs at a strike rate of 147.22, gaining valuable experience in finishing innings under pressure. The Punjab all-rounder batted in different roles for the franchise, while also chipping in with valuable offers when needed with the ball.

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Dhir’s selection also fits a broader theme under Gambhir, who has consistently valued players capable of contributing in multiple departments. For India, Dhir offers a middle-order finisher who can attack in the final overs while also giving the captain an off-spin option.

That versatility could be particularly useful in a squad already packed with established top-order batters. Rather than being picked solely as a batter, Dhir gives India the possibility of balancing the XI with an additional bowling option.