Did Virat Kohli Ignore Gautam Gambhir? Viral Video Of Duo Sparks Buzz Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st ODI

cricsam02/X

A video from the Muthoot FinCorp event featuring Team India stars has sparked chatter on social media after Virat Kohli appeared to walk past head coach Gautam Gambhir while making his way to sign an autograph. However, a closer look at the moment suggests that Kohli did not deliberately ignore Gambhir, with the viral clip seemingly capturing only a brief movement during the event.

Kohli was among the prominent Team India names present at the Muthoot FinCorp event, alongside Rohit Sharma and other members of the Indian squad. The event came after the BCCI announced Muthoot FinCorp as the new title sponsor for India's home cricket, with the partnership running through March 2028.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The brief interaction involving Kohli and Gambhir nevertheless caught the attention of social media users, particularly because of the history of their intense on-field rivalry and the scrutiny surrounding their relationship since Gambhir became India's head coach. Kohli appeared to pass across Gambhir before stopping to sign an autograph, leading some viewers to interpret the moment as him deliberately snubbing the head coach.

However, there is no clear indication from the footage that Kohli intentionally ignored Gambhir. The short clip does not show the complete context surrounding the two, making it difficult to draw conclusions about their interaction from that moment alone.

Kohli and Gambhir will now be part of India's preparations for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. With Kohli and Rohit continuing to feature in India's ODI plans and Gambhir overseeing the team, the trio will be under the spotlight as India builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.