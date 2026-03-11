Who Is Nahid Rana? Bangladesh Speedster Embarrasses Pakistan With Maiden 5-Wicket Haul In BAN VS PAK 1st ODI | VIDEO

Nahid Rana ran through the Pakistan batting order in the 1st ODI in Dhaka on Wednesday. Having put the visitors into bat, Rana, relatively new to international cricket, had the Pakistan batting attack on the ropes with a maiden 5-wicket haul. Rana consistently bowled in the 140kmph range to register his best bowling figures.

Rana was not introduced in the attack in the first 10 overs as Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat put on a solid partnership. Introduced as the second change, Rana had the Pakistan players rushing against his pace and in all sorts of trouble. From 47/1, the visitors slipped to 70/6 with Rana taking all 5 wickets.

It was Rana's maiden 5-wicket haul in ODI cricket. The 23-year-old was playing just his 6th ODI game of his career, and produced a highly impressive 5/24 in his 7 over spell.

Rana is a little known pacer who has been earmarked for a promising career across formats. The 23-year-old has had limited opportunities with the presence of Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, but has made enough impact to showcase his talent.

His dismissals on Wednesday include T20 World Cup's leading run-getter Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammed Rizwan and Salman Agha among others.

Who is Nahid Rana?

Nahid Rana is a 23-year-old fast bowler who was born in Chapai Nawabgonj in 2002. Rana made his debut for Bangladesh in 2024, featuring against Afghanistan. He was soon fast tracked into the Test team, playing his debut Test against Sri Lanka.

Rana has played 10 Tests, picking up an impressive 27 wickets. In ODIs, his tally was a total of 5 wickets from 5 games, before his burst against Pakistan on Wednesday. In the BPL, Rana has 23 wickets across his spells for Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders.