'I Was Benched For 40 Matches': Young Pakistan Cricketer Shahzaib Bhatti Quits, Alleges 'Politics And Corruption' In PCB

Young Pakistan Cricketer Shahzaib Bhatti Quits, Alleges 'Politics And Corruption' In PCB

Islamabad, March 9: In a shameful incident for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a 24-year-old cricketer from Sialkot announced that he is leaving Pakistan cricket, accusing the country's domestic system of corruption and politics. The cricketer identified as Shahzaib Bhatti said he made the decision after being repeatedly ignored despite helping his team win an important domestic title.

'I Was Benched For 40 Matches'

Bhatti shared a post on social media and said that he had been left out of the team for almost 40 consecutive matches after playing a key role in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 final. In that match, he scored an unbeaten 32 runs to help the Sialkot Region cricket team secure a dramatic one wicket win over the Peshawar Region cricket team.

Bhatti said his dream was to represent Pakistan but claimed that politics, corruption and poor structure in the domestic system had ruined his career.

Shahzaib Bhatti's Social media post

Goodbye Pakistan cricket. At 24 years of age I am leaving Pakistan cricket

I won the Quaid e Azam final last year on live television. Since then I’ve been benched for almost 40 games in a row.

My only dream is to represent Pakistan. But politics, corruption, lack of structure has ruined my career. And many others

I now know why everyone is leaving Pakistan cricket.

Goodbye.

Short Domestic Career

So far, Shazaib Bhatti has played two first-class matches, one List A match and one T20 match. In red ball cricket, he has taken five wickets, while he also picked up two wickets in the President's Cup Grade-1 tournament.