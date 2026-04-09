Who Is Mukul Choudhary? MS Dhoni-Inspired LSG Finisher Who Stunned KKR At Eden Gardens In IPL 2026 Clash

Mukul Choudhary | X

Kolkata, April 9: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) found a new hero in 21-year-old Mukul Choudhary, who played a stunning unbeaten knock to win the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Choudhary smashed 54 runs off just 27 balls with seven sixes and led his team to victory from a very difficult position. His fearless batting in the final overs helped LSG chase down a big target in a nail-biting finish.

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Rising Star in IPL 2026

Mukul Choudhary is a young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman who plays for LSG in the IPL and represents Rajasthan in domestic cricket. He was picked by LSG for Rs 2.60 crore in the 2026 mini-auction after strong interest from multiple teams.

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He is known for his aggressive batting in the middle order and his ability to finish matches under pressure.

Strong Domestic Performances

Before the IPL, Choudhary had already impressed in domestic cricket. In the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 173 runs in five innings at a very high strike-rate.

He made his First-Class debut in January 2023 and played his first List A match in December 2025. His IPL debut came earlier this season against Delhi Capitals.

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Journey From Rajasthan

Choudhary comes from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. His father, Dalip Kumar Choudhary, supported his cricket dream by moving the family to Jaipur for better training opportunities.

Interestingly, Mukul started as a medium-fast bowler but later became a wicket-keeper by chance during an academy match.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Inspired by MS Dhoni

Mukul Choudhary looks up to MS Dhoni and wants to follow his path as a calm finisher and reliable wicket-keeper. With his match-winning performance against KKR, the young player has already shown signs that he could become a key player for LSG in the future.