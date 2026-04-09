IPL 2026: Mukul Choudhary's Heroics Take Game Away From KKR In Nail-Biting Last-Over Contest

IPL 2026: Mukul Choudhary Heroics Takes Game Away From KKR In Nail-Biting Last Over Contest | X

Kolkata, April 9: The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. LSG managed to defeat KKR riding on the heroic performance from Mukul Choudhary. Mukul slammed his first half-century to take the game away from KKR.

KKR posted a strong total of 181/4 in 20 overs, with key contributions from Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and late hitting from Rovman Powell. The total looked challenging, especially with pressure building in a big chase.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In response, LSG had a mixed start, losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Mukul Choudhary played a crucial role in keeping the chase alive. Coming in at a pressure moment, he scored a quick and important half-century, showing calmness and attacking intent.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His innings gave LSG hope in the final overs, even as wickets kept falling at the other end. With support from Ayush Badoni earlier in the innings, LSG stayed close to the target. He scored the winning runs in the nail-biting contest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the match reached its final stage, LSG needed 14 runs from the last over, with Mukul Choudhary still at the crease, setting up a tense and exciting finish. He finished with his heroic performance.