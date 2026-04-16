Who Is Mayank Rawat? Delhi All-Rounder Makes Mumbai Indians Debut In IPL 2026 Against Punjab Kings

Mayank Rawat | X

Mumbai, April 16: Mumbai Indians handed a debut to Mayank Rawat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. MI gave the young all-rounder a big opportunity on the grand stage in front of their home crowd. The 26-year-old was picked up for Rs 30 lakh at the auction and has been seen as a promising addition to the squad.

Who Is Mayan Rawat?

Born in New Delhi, Rawat is a right-handed batter who can also contribute with right-arm off spin. Known for his all-round abilities, he adds depth to the Mumbai Indians lineup with both bat and ball.

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Joins Star-Studded MI

Joining a star-studded side, Rawat now gets the chance to share the dressing room with experienced players like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Being part of a successful franchise like Mumbai Indians is expected to help him grow and gain confidence at the top level. His debut marks an important moment in his career as he looks to make an impact and establish himself in the tournament.

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Toss & Squad Update

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the high-intensity IPL 2026 clash. Unfortunately, Rohit Sharma will not be participating in the clash due to a hamstring injury. Quinton De Kock will replace Rohit Sharma as the opener for Mumbai Indians. Mitchell Santner is also not part of the playing XI today.