IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play In Next Match? CSK Star Reportedly Eyes Return For Mumbai Indians Match At Wankhede Stadium

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: X)

Chennai Super Kings have received a major boost ahead of a crucial phase in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, as MS Dhoni is likely to feature in his first match of the campaign against Mumbai Indians. The high-voltage encounter is scheduled for April 23 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, adding further excitement to one of the league’s most celebrated rivalries.

Dhoni, who had been unavailable in the early part of the season due to fitness concerns, is now reportedly close to regaining match readiness. His return comes at a crucial juncture for Chennai Super Kings, a side that has long depended on his calm presence and sharp cricketing mind. Even at this stage of his career, Dhoni continues to be a vital figure, capable of influencing matches with both his tactical awareness and finishing abilities.

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The clash against Mumbai Indians is always one of the marquee fixtures in the tournament, and Dhoni’s potential inclusion only heightens the anticipation. Over the years, matches between these two sides have delivered unforgettable moments, and fans will be eager to see the veteran back in action on such a big stage.

As the countdown begins, the possibility of Dhoni returning to the field has already sparked excitement among fans. If he does take the field against Mumbai Indians, it will not just mark his season debut, but also reignite the aura of one of the league’s most iconic figures.