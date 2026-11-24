Muttiah Muralitharan With His Wife Madhimalar at Anirudh-Kavya's Wedding Reception | X

Former Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan's wife Madhimalar Ramamurthy attended the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran in Chennai. Her pictures from the event are going viral on social media and it highlights her fitness transformation and elegant appearance. Beyond her association with the cricket legend, Madhimalar has her own professional journey and identity.

Chennai Connection

Born and raised in Chennai, Madhimalar comes from a well-known medical family. She is the daughter of the late Dr S Ramamurthy who was the founder of Malar Hospitals and Dr Nithya Ramamurthy.

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A postgraduate in Business Administration, she was associated with the management of her family-run hospital before exploring business and entrepreneurial interests.

Marriage

Madhimalar and Muralitharan got married on March 21, 2005, in a traditional Tamil wedding ceremony in Chennai. Interestingly, Tamil actor Vagai Chandrasekhar played a key role in bringing their families together. The couple have two children, a son named Naren and a daughter named Krisha.

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Mystery Behind Malar's Transformation?

Madhi Malar has also been focusing on fitness and strength training. In March 2026, she spoke about embracing a more disciplined fitness routine in her mid-forties while balancing her responsibilities as a mother and entrepreneur. Her latest appearence offers a glimpse of this journey and the changes she has made over the years.

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Although she is married to legendary cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, Madhi Malar has mostly stayed away from the public eye. Apart from occasional public appearances, she has kept her personal life private while pursuing her own interests and professional commitments.