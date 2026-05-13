Who Is Macneil Noronha? CSK Sign Dubai-Born Player As Replacement For Injured Ramakrishna Ghosh | VIDEO | X

Chennai, May 13: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement for injured player Ramakrishna Ghosh for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season. Ghosh suffered a right foot injury during CSK's match against Mumbai Indians on May 3 and has now been ruled out of the tournament. Noronha will join the Chennai Super Kings franchise for Rs 30 lakh ahead of the remaining matches of the season.

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Who Is Macneil Nornha?

Noronha is an all-rounder from Karnataka and has impressed with his performances in domestic cricket over the last season. He was recently awarded the MA Chidambaram Trophy at the Naman Awards for finishing as the highest run-scorer in the 2024-25 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy.

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Strong Domestic Performance

Following his strong domestic season, Noronha also earned a call-up to the Karnataka squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He featured in three matches for the state team during the tournament and gained attention for his all-round abilities.

CSK will hope the young all-rounder can add depth to the squad as the team's hopes for the qualification in the Playoffs are still alive after a shaky start and they will hope to end the season on a positive despite injuries affecting the campaign.

More About Macneil Noronha

Macneil Noronha is a young all-rounder who was born in Dubai to a Mangaluru-based family before moving to Indian to chase his cricket dream. After scoring more than 1,700 runs in a calendar year in UAE cricket as a teenager, he joined the Karnataka cricket system and trained in Bengaluru.

He also starred for Mangaluru Dragon in the Maharaja Trophy and later earned his Karnataka senior call-up for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.