IPL 2026: CSK Player Anshul Kamboj Finally Meets His 'Lookalike' From Vijay's Swearing-In Ceremony | Video

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Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj finally met the police officer whose striking resemblance to him went viral during the oath-taking ceremony of C. Joseph Vijay, creating one of the most talked-about social media moments of IPL 2026.

The unusual comparison first grabbed attention after visuals from Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in Chennai showed a security officer standing near the stage who looked remarkably similar to the young CSK fast bowler. Fans quickly flooded social media with memes and jokes, with many initially believing the officer was actually Kamboj himself.

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The viral moment became even bigger after Ravichandran Ashwin joined the online banter. The veteran spinner jokingly urged Kamboj to “get a cab and get to Chepauk ASAP” ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ crucial IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants. CSK also responded playfully on social media, assuring fans that the real Anshul Kamboj was indeed with the squad.

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Days after the internet frenzy, Kamboj finally came face-to-face with his viral doppelganger in a light-hearted interaction shared by Chennai Super Kings. The meeting quickly delighted fans online, with many calling it one of the funniest crossover moments between politics, cricket, and social media this year.

What started as a random visual from a political event ultimately turned into a memorable social media sensation, with Anshul Kamboj embracing the humour surrounding the viral lookalike moment.