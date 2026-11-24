British Paralympic Silver Medallist Charged With 11 Counts Of Rape |

British wheelchair basketball player Lee Fryer has found himself in the spotlight after being charged with multiple offences, including 11 counts of rape. The case has drawn attention because Fryer won a silver medal at the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

Who is Lee Fryer?

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Lee Fryer is a wheelchair basketball player who represented Great Britain at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. He was part of the British team that won a silver medal at the international sporting event. His sporting career has now come under attention following his arrest and the criminal charges brought against him.

Fryer is facing 17 charges in total, including 11 counts of rape. The other charges include voyeurism, intentional strangulation, assault and possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine. He is also charged with controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship and perverting the course of justice.

Fryer appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday to face the charges. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges except voyeurism, for which no plea was entered. His trial is scheduled to begin on 22 March next year.

It is important to note that these are allegations, and Fryer has not been convicted of the offences.

British Wheelchair Basketball (BWB) confirmed that Fryer was removed from the Great Britain programme following his arrest in July. The organisation also confirmed that he was barred from taking part in all British Wheelchair Basketball activities. The decision was made while an external investigation was pending.