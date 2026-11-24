Harsh Vyas | raw__lifts/Instagram

Coming from the small town of Igatpuri in Maharashtra, powerlifting athlete Harsh Vyas is steadily making his mark on the international stage. The youngster delivered a remarkable performance at the World Powerlifting Championship in Moscow, winning five medals, including four gold and one bronze, in the 20–23 junior category.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Vyas opened up about his historic achievement, his journey from a local akhada to international competitions, his preparations for the UK International Powerlifting League and his long-term ambitions in the sport.

1. You created history by winning five medals at the World Powerlifting Championship. What was going through your mind when you realised you had achieved such a remarkable feat, and how special was this moment for you?

Coming from a small town like Igatpuri in Maharashtra, representing my country on foreign soil and having the opportunity to hoist our beloved Tricolour was an incredibly emotional and proud moment for me.

I have never competed with expectations of a particular result. I simply believe that every sincere effort is a victory in itself. Winning five medals was beyond special, but the happiness of knowing that I had done something for my motherland was even greater.

Of course, I was extremely happy knowing that my parents would be proud of me. But before anything else, my greatest satisfaction came from bringing pride to my country. For me, that feeling will always be bigger than any medal.

2. After such a successful outing at the World Championship, you are now preparing to compete in the UK International Powerlifting League. How are you approaching this competition, and what are your expectations?

My preparation for this competition began with a very disciplined approach. I started practising regularly and maintained detailed notes of every single training session to monitor my progress and identify areas for improvement.

I was expecting a decent result based on the efforts I was putting in. However, just eight days before my scheduled flight, I was diagnosed with jaundice and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was an extremely difficult and disappointing moment. Naturally, I felt demotivated because all the preparation I had put in suddenly seemed uncertain.

But one thought kept me going: I had to go there and represent my nation. That responsibility was bigger than my disappointment. My expectations from this competition were never just about medals or records. They were about the hard work, dedication and efforts I had invested in my preparation. I wanted to give my absolute best for my country.

3. How has your training routine changed following your five-medal performance? Are you working on improving specific aspects of your strength, technique or lifting capacity ahead of the UK event?

Following the World Championship, one of the major changes I made was to my diet and nutritional approach.

During the World Championship preparation, I was following a calorie-restricted diet to maintain my required weight category while ensuring that I could perform at my best However, after the championship, I shifted towards a more calorie-dense diet with heavier meals to support strength development, recovery and overall lifting capacity.

My approach has always been to understand what my body needs at different stages of preparation. Rather than following the same routine throughout the year, I believe in making adjustments according to the demands of each competition.

4. You competed in the 20–23 junior category in Moscow, where you won four gold medals and one bronze. What do you think has been the biggest factor behind your rapid rise in powerlifting?

My journey in powerlifting began in 2021. Since then, I have participated in several district and state-level competitions, gradually gaining experience and improving myself as an athlete.

I never started this sport with the sole intention of winning medals or achieving recognition. I started because I genuinely loved the sport and wanted to pursue it. My journey began at a very basic akhada in my hometown, Igatpuri. Later, I moved to Nashik to receive specialised training and further develop my abilities.

I believe the biggest factor behind my progress has been my passion for powerlifting. My goal was always simple: to keep playing the sport, keep learning and keep improving. The medals and international achievements have been outcomes of that journey, but my love for the game has always been the driving force.

5. You have spoken about how representing India is your biggest honour and how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspires you. What does wearing the Indian jersey and representing Maharashtra mean to you, especially when competing abroad?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a constant source of inspiration, positivity and strength for me. Whenever I face difficult times or achieve something great, I look towards his life and the extraordinary work he accomplished from such a young age.

When I look at today's youth, including myself, I feel that we often struggle to maintain consistency and discipline. Yet, Shivaji Maharaj built an entire empire through his vision, courage, determination and leadership. His life reminds me that age is never a limitation when you have a strong purpose and the determination to achieve it.

Wearing the Indian jersey is one of the most special feelings an athlete can experience. It is a dream come true and an honour that words cannot fully express. Coming from Igatpuri, Maharashtra, I make every possible effort to bring pride to my state and my country whenever I compete internationally. I want my achievements to reflect the spirit and identity of my homeland.

6. Looking ahead, what are your long-term goals in powerlifting? Do you have ambitions of breaking international records, winning a world title or becoming one of India's leading powerlifters?

My long-term goal is simple: I just want to continue playing this sport, trust the process and see where my efforts take me. I strongly believe that consistency in practice is more important than chasing results. In a sport like powerlifting, success doesn't happen overnight. It comes through years of dedication, discipline, patience and continuous improvement.

I believe every champion has a journey. A district-level champion gradually becomes a state champion, then a national champion and eventually an Asian champion. Every level teaches you something and prepares you for the next challenge.

I don't want to put a limit on my dreams or become obsessed with outcomes. I simply want to keep working hard, remain consistent and give my best to the sport. I believe the results will eventually follow.

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