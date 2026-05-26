Who Is Kulwant Khejroliya? Shubman Gill Names Ex-RCB Star In Playing XI For IPL 2026 Qualifier 1

Virat Kohli's former teammate at RCB will be making his first appearance in IPL 2026 for the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala. GT captain Shubman Gill confirmed that the 2022 champions had one change, with Kulwant Khejroliya replacing Arshad Khan. Khejroliya played for one game for GT last year, while has previously featured for RCB and KKR in a short IPL career.

Who is Kulwant Khejroliya?

Kulwant Khejroliya is a left-arm fast bowler who has had a brief but eventful IPL journey. He has previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders before joining Gujarat Titans. He has also been part of the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals squad. Overall, he has featured in 8 matches, picking up 6 wickets.

Khejroliya was once part of the RCB setup during Virat Kohli's tenure with the franchise, making him a familiar face against his former side in Qualifier 1. Although opportunities have been limited in his IPL career, he has built a reputation as a bowler capable of generating swing and using angles effectively as a left-arm pacer.

The Qualifier 1 clash against RCB will be Khejroliya's first outing of the IPL 2026 season. Interestingly, he featured in only one match for Gujarat Titans last season as well.

Coming into the side directly for a playoff game adds pressure, but it also gives the left-arm pacer a chance to make a statement in one of the biggest matches of the season. With a place in the IPL 2026 final at stake, GT will hope Khejroliya can justify the team's faith in him.