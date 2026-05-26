RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1 Toss Update: Shubman Gill Wins, Opts To Bowl In High-Intensity IPL 2026 Playoff Clash At Dharamshala

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 | X

Dharamshala, May 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will lock horns today in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Quakifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday. Gujarat Titans are playing their first of the season at Dharamshala, however, RCB have faced Punjab Kings earlier at the same venue.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and followed the trend of the season - opted tp bowl first in the high-intensity clash against RCB. They have entered the contest with only one change.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The winner of the RCB Vs GT clash will directly qualify for the IPL 2026 Final and for the confirmation for their opponent to be finalised on Friday (May 29) in the Qualifier 2.

The loser of the RCB vs GT clash will face the winner from the Eliminator which will be held between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The top two in the IPL 2026 points table have an advantage that they get two chances to qualify for the final.

RCB, GT Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav