IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: What Happens If RCB Vs GT In Dharamshala Is Washed Out?

RCB will take on the Gujarat Titans in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. However, rain threatens to play spoilsport on Tuesday, with possible interruptions during the game. There is 80% probability of rain in the build up the match.

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What happens if RCB vs GT clash is washed out?

If the RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 clash is washed out due to rain and no result is possible, the IPL 2026 playoff rules hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru a significant advantage. RCB finished at the top of the IPL 2026 points table and, under tournament regulations, the higher-ranked side progresses if a playoff match cannot produce a result.

Since Qualifier 1 does not have a reserve day, the match would not be replayed. In that scenario, defending champions RCB would qualify directly for the IPL 2026 final without a ball being bowled. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, would not be eliminated but would lose their direct route to the title clash.

GT would instead get another opportunity through Qualifier 2, where they would face the winner of the Eliminator. The winner of that contest would then join RCB in the IPL 2026 final. While both teams entered Qualifier 1 with two chances of reaching the summit clash, a washout would mean RCB cashing in on their superior league-stage finish.

Dharamshala weather report

Rain has played its part this IPL and it could once again take centre stage in Dharamshala. As per Accuweather, there could be around 14 to 25 percent cloud cover in the city, alongside an 80 percent probability of rain on the day of the game.

However, in a bit of good news for the fans, the weather is set to ease closer to the game. In fact, Accuweather predicts no rainfall post 7 PM, which is when the action begins.