Dharamshala Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1?

RCB will take on the Gujarat Titans in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. However, rain threatens to play spoilsport on Tuesday, with possible interruptions during the game. There is 80% probability of rain in the build up the match.

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Dharamshala weather report

Rain has played its part this IPL and it could once again take centre stage in Dharamshala. As per Accuweather, there could be around 14 to 25 percent cloud cover in the city, alongside an 80 percent probability of rain on the day of the game.

However, in a bit of good news for the fans, the weather is set to ease closer to the game. In fact, Accuweather predicts no rainfall post 6 PM, which is when the action begins.

What happens if RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 is washed out?

The IPL 2026 format is as such that RCB have a clear advantage. The defending champions finished first in the IPL 2026 points table, and would qualify directly for the final should the game be washed out.

There is no reserve day for Qualifier 1, hence RCB would qualify directly for the final, while Gujarat Titans will be forced to play Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator.