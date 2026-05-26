'This Chapter Closes...': Shreyas Iyer Shares Heartfelt Note Reflecting On PBKS' Campaign Amid Disappointing IPL 2026 Season

Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

After a heartbreaking campaign by the Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer posted a montage on his Instagram account that reflects how much he enjoyed his time with the Punjab Kings.

Under the leadership of head coach Ricky Ponting, PBKS began the tournament as clear title contenders. The Punjab Kings went unbeaten in their first seven games, playing a fearless brand of cricket with a highly destructive top-order. Their aggressive and dominant performance kept them on top for a month.

Unfortunately, the Punjab Kings team suffered a devastating six-game losing streak. Despite Shreyas' impressive century against LSG, Punjab failed to qualify. They finished their campaign with 15 points.

"Every run. Every moment. Every fight. This chapter closes with gratitude and the next one begins with hunger, " said the PBKS sipper. As a batman, he excelled at handling pressure and standing up for his team when necessary.

Despite these heavy losses and a heartbreaking IPL campaign, Shreyas Iyer says that his chapter ends with gratitude and gratefulness, but the next one starts with hunger.