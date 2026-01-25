Who Is Khawaja Mohammad Nafay? Pakistan Star Catches Ravi Ashwin's Eye Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - Here's Why

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has singled out young Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay as a talent to watch ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, Ashwin posted: “KM Nafay is definitely one to watch in this World Cup.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nafay has played 1 just game for Pakistan in T20Is but made it to the squad ahead of veteran Mohammed Rizwan. Rizwan has more than 3,000 runs in T20Is, but couldn't displace the 24-year-old who will now have a chance at playing his maiden World Cup.

Nafay made his international debut recently against Sri Lanka, scoring a 15-ball 26 batting at No.6. It was enough to convince the selectors to include him the squad.

But it was his performance with the Pakistan Shaheens that got him to limelight. Nafay finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the Hong Kong Super Sixes last year. He amassed 151 runs in five matches at a staggering strike rate of 284.90, including a crucial fifty to guide the Shaheens to victory.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.