 Who Is Khawaja Mohammad Nafay? Pakistan Star Catches Ravi Ashwin's Eye Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Is Khawaja Mohammad Nafay? Pakistan Star Catches Ravi Ashwin's Eye Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - Here's Why

Who Is Khawaja Mohammad Nafay? Pakistan Star Catches Ravi Ashwin's Eye Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - Here's Why

Ravichandran Ashwin has labelled surprise pick Khawaja Nafay as a player to keep an eye out for in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Nafay was named in Pakistan's T20 WC squad having played just 1 T20I prior to the announcement. The 24-year-old is a wicket-keeper with coach Mike Hesson picking on the basis of a strong show in the Hong Kong Super Sixes.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
article-image

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has singled out young Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay as a talent to watch ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, Ashwin posted: “KM Nafay is definitely one to watch in this World Cup.”

Nafay has played 1 just game for Pakistan in T20Is but made it to the squad ahead of veteran Mohammed Rizwan. Rizwan has more than 3,000 runs in T20Is, but couldn't displace the 24-year-old who will now have a chance at playing his maiden World Cup.

Nafay made his international debut recently against Sri Lanka, scoring a 15-ball 26 batting at No.6. It was enough to convince the selectors to include him the squad.

FPJ Shorts
MSRTC To Suspend Drivers Found Drunk On Duty; Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Strict Action
MSRTC To Suspend Drivers Found Drunk On Duty; Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Strict Action
Baka's Identity OTT Release Date: Where To Watch This Japanese Film Online?
Baka's Identity OTT Release Date: Where To Watch This Japanese Film Online?
CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2025: Expert Shares Last-Minute Strategies To Maximise Scores
CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2025: Expert Shares Last-Minute Strategies To Maximise Scores
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Squad, Address Concerns Amid ICC T20 World Cup Participation Row
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Squad, Address Concerns Amid ICC T20 World Cup Participation Row
Read Also
After Bangladesh, Pakistan To Boycott ICC T20 World Cup 2026? PCB Awaits Government Decision, Says...
article-image

But it was his performance with the Pakistan Shaheens that got him to limelight. Nafay finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the Hong Kong Super Sixes last year. He amassed 151 runs in five matches at a staggering strike rate of 284.90, including a crucial fifty to guide the Shaheens to victory.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Squad, Address Concerns Amid ICC T20 World Cup Participation Row
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Squad, Address Concerns Amid ICC T20 World Cup Participation Row
Who Is Khawaja Mohammad Nafay? Pakistan Star Catches Ravi Ashwin's Eye Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup...
Who Is Khawaja Mohammad Nafay? Pakistan Star Catches Ravi Ashwin's Eye Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup...
'Captain In Forms Makes Huge Difference...': Rohit Sharma Lavishes Praise On Suryakumar Yadav Ahead...
'Captain In Forms Makes Huge Difference...': Rohit Sharma Lavishes Praise On Suryakumar Yadav Ahead...
Tilak Varma's Dog Celebrates Birthday In Epic Moment As India Star Wins Over Internet With Viral...
Tilak Varma's Dog Celebrates Birthday In Epic Moment As India Star Wins Over Internet With Viral...
India U-19 Growing In Confidence & Showing Maturity, Says Captain Ayush Mhatre After NZ Win
India U-19 Growing In Confidence & Showing Maturity, Says Captain Ayush Mhatre After NZ Win