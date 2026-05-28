Who Is Juan Manuel Cerúndolo? World No.67 Knocks Out World No.1 Jannik Sinner In Biggest Upset In French Open History

Juan Manuel Cerúndolo has clinched the biggest upset win in French Open with a stunning victory over World No.1 Jannik Sinner in Round 2. Sinner was comfortably ahead at 5-1, before suffering due to 'heat' eventually conceding the game to the little known Argentinian. Juan is the younger brother of Francisco Cerúndolo who is also competing at the Roland Garros.

Cerúndolo battled back from two sets down to beat the Italian star 3-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in grueling conditions at Roland Garros. The match lasted more than four hours and marked one of the biggest wins of the 24-year-old’s career. Sinner appeared in complete control early on as he dominated the opening two sets with his trademark power and precision from the baseline. The top seed looked on course for a routine victory before Cerúndolo slowly began turning the momentum around in the third set.

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Who is Juan Manuel Cerúndolo?

Juan Manuel Cerúndolo is an Argentine professional tennis player known for his strong clay-court game and left-handed playing style. Born in Buenos Aires in 2001, he rose to prominence after winning the Córdoba Open in 2021 during his ATP main-draw debut. Cerúndolo is also the younger brother of fellow Argentine tennis star Francisco Cerúndolo.

As temperatures soared in Paris, Sinner looked physically uncomfortable during the latter stages of the contest. Cerúndolo continued to push the pace and completed the comeback with a composed display in the deciding set.

The win is expected to be remembered as the defining moment of Cerúndolo’s career so far. The Argentine had previously gained attention after winning the Córdoba Open in 2021 during his ATP main-draw debut, but his victory over Sinner now places him firmly among the standout performers of the tournament. It was also the end of Sinner's run of 30 consecutive wins.