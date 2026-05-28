Novak Djokovic Stuns French Crowd With Brilliant Around-The-Net Winner Against Valentin Royer At Roland Garros 2026 | Video

Roland Garros/X

Novak Djokovic reminded the tennis world why he remains one of the sport’s greatest entertainers during his second-round clash at Roland-Garros, producing an extraordinary around-the-net-post winner against French player Valentin Royer that instantly became one of the tournament’s defining highlights.

Playing under sweltering Paris heat on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Djokovic was already locked in a demanding battle when the magical moment arrived in the fourth set. Chasing down a wide ball near the doubles alley, the Serbian somehow managed to curve a forehand around the outside of the net post and into the open court for a clean winner, a shot so audacious that even Royer could only stand in disbelief.

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The crowd erupted as fans clutched their heads in amazement, fully aware they had just witnessed a piece of tennis artistry rarely seen on the Grand Slam stage.

Despite entering the contest as the overwhelming favorite, Djokovic faced a stern challenge from the 24-year-old Frenchman. Royer fed off the partisan home support and pushed the three-time French Open champion deep into the contest after stealing the third set in a tense tiebreak. Djokovic, however, leaned on his experience and mental resilience to eventually close out a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-3 victory after nearly four hours on court.

For Royer, the match represented a valuable learning experience and a glimpse into the elite standards required at Grand Slam level. For Djokovic, it was another chapter in a legendary career, and one unforgettable shot that will live long in Roland Garros highlight reels.