Who Is Jagmeet Singh? 17-Year-Old 7-Foot-4 Basketball Wonder From Punjab Compared To Victor Wembanyama | X

The 17-year-old from Punjab is making waves in the United States with his height, skill and all-round game. He is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young basketball prospects from India. Standing at an incredible 7 feet 4 inches, the teenager from Punjab has caught the attention of basketball fans and scouts in the United States with many comparing him to NBA stars Victor Wembanyama and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Class of 2027 prospect recently impressed at the Courtside Camp, where his performances went viral on social media. His ability to score from inside the paint, hit three-pointers and handle the ball like a guard has made him one of the fastest-rising young players in the sport.

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Who Is Jagmeet Singh?

Jagmeet Singh was born in January 2008 in Tanda village, Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. Unlike many basketball players who start at a very young age, Jagmeet began playing the sport only in 2022.

He trained at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy, where his height and athletic ability helped him develop into one of India's most promising young talents.

Today, he is based in the Chicago area in the United States, where he is continuing his basketball development while competing against top young players.

Why is Jagmeet Being Compared To Victor Wembanyama?

Jagmeet's height is the first thing that grabs attention, but it is not the only reason he is earning comparisons with Victor Wembanyama.

Despite standing 7'4", he moves comfortably with the ball, can dribble across the court, finish strongly near the basket and shoot from long range. His defensive skills, shot-blocking ability and mobility have also impressed coaches and scouts.

Because of this rare combination of size and skill, many basketball fans have started calling him "Wemby 2.0" or "The Next Wemby."

Represented India At International Level

Jagmeet has already represented India at the youth level. He played in the FIBA Under-16 Asia Championship held in Doha, Qatar in 2023 gaining valuable international experience at a young age.

His performances have helped raise hopes that he could become one of the biggest Indian basketball players in the future.

Making A Name In The United States

Jagmeet currently plays with independent basketball programs, including AR Elite, while also participating in high-profile camps attended by college recruiters and scouts.

His recent showing at the Courtside Camp further boosted his reputation, with videos of his performance spreading rapidly across social media.

As he continues to develop his game, many believe he has the potential to earn opportunities at the highest levels of basketball.