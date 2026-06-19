Who Is Simone Kelly? Woman Saves Knicks Fan's Life Before His Shocking Kiss Attempt Goes Viral At Championship Parade

SIMONE KELLY/Instagram

Simone Kelly became one of the most talked-about figures from the New York Knicks’ championship parade after a viral video showed her helping a fan who appeared to suffer a medical episode during the celebrations in Manhattan.

Kelly, a New Jersey-based emergency medical technician and member of the South Orange Rescue Squad, was attending the historic Knicks celebration when she stepped in to assist the man. Using her EMT training, she stayed with him and helped him recover as concerned bystanders gathered around.

The moment later gained widespread attention for an unexpected reason. After regaining awareness, the fan appeared to repeatedly lean toward Kelly in an attempt to kiss her. Kelly avoided the advances and encouraged him to remain calm, with the awkward exchange quickly spreading across social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident sparked online reactions, with many users praising Kelly for her quick thinking while also discussing the unusual turn of events after she helped the fan. Her actions highlighted the importance of emergency responders who are prepared to assist even in unpredictable public situations.

Kelly, a graduate of Columbia High School in New Jersey, has been recognized for her work as an EMT. The Knicks parade may have been remembered for the team’s championship celebration, but Kelly’s compassion and professionalism made her one of the event’s most memorable figures.