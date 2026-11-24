Who Is Harpreet Singh Bhatia? Former Punjab Kings Star Smashes Century For UAE Vs India A In Rising Stars Asia Cup |

Former Punjab Kings batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia grabbed the spotlight with a stunning century for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 on Tuesday. The 35-year-old produced a remarkable batting performance against his former cricketing nation.

Who is Harpreet Singh Bhatia?

Harpreet Singh Bhatia is an Indian-born left-handed batter who spent several years playing domestic cricket in India.He represented multiple domestic teams during his career, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Bhatia also featured in the IPL, where he was associated with franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors India and Punjab Kings. He represented Punjab Kings in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Before establishing himself in senior domestic cricket, Bhatia also represented India at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup. Despite his experience and performances in domestic cricket, he never managed to break into the senior Indian national team

How was Bhatia eligible to play for UAE?

Bhatia's switch to UAE cricket has attracted considerable attention because he was born in India and spent most of his professional career playing domestic cricket in the country.

He became eligible to represent the UAE after receiving citizenship through naturalisation. The move was part of the UAE's efforts to strengthen its national cricket team by bringing experienced players into its setup.

Under normal ICC eligibility regulations, players seeking to represent a country other than their country of birth generally need to satisfy nationality requirements and applicable residency criteria.

Bhatia's naturalised citizenship provided him with a route to UAE representation, subject to the relevant ICC eligibility requirements.