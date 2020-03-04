Who is Billy Gilmour? All you need to know about the Chelsea player who humiliated Liverpool's midfield

Chelsea crushed a lethargic Liverpool 2-0 to knock them out of the FA Cup, thereby destroying their hopes of a treble-winning season. And teenage sensation Billy Gilmour turned heads after a brilliant midfield display which earned him the man of the match award.

Before joining Chelsea in 2017, Gilmour played for Rangers FC in his birthplace Scotland where he developed his career.

Gilmour joined the U-18 Chelsea side and marked his debut against U-18 Arsenal with a goal and went on to score in each of his first three appearances.

In July 2018, after turning 17, Gilmour signed his first professional contract with Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gave Gilmour his senior debut on July 10, 2019, in a pre-season friendly against Bohemians in Dublin. In the 2019 UEFA Super Cup against Liverpool, Gilmour was an unused substitute.