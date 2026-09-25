Who Is Baranica Elangovan? TN Pole Vaulter Breaks New Ground With Historic Asian Games 2026 Medal

Baranica Elangovan has emerged as one of India’s leading pole vaulters after years of steady progress in athletics. The Tamil Nadu athlete reached a major milestone on Friday by winning bronze at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Her medal made her the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in pole vault.

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Who is Baranica Elangovan?

Elangovan was born in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, and began her pole vault journey while studying at Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai. She was initially unsure about taking up the event and had concerns about handling the pole and adapting to its demands. Her training under coach Milber Bertrand Russell helped her develop in the discipline and build confidence.

Elangovan’s breakthrough on the domestic circuit included a 4.05m clearance at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in June 2022. The performance also set a new meet record. She continued to improve her performances as she gained experience at national competitions.

Her biggest progress came in 2026 when she repeatedly raised the Indian record. She cleared 4.22m at the National Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar in March before improving the mark to 4.23m in May.

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Making Asian Games history

Elangovan carried that momentum into the Asian Games in Nagoya. She cleared 4.15m and finished level with Kazakhstan’s Polina Ivanova, with both athletes also matching each other on countback. The result saw them share the bronze medal.

The podium finish is the biggest international milestone of Elangovan’s career so far. It also gives India its first Asian Games medal in pole vault. From an uncertain start in college to a national record and a historic Asian Games podium, Elangovan’s journey reflects the steady growth of an Indian athlete.