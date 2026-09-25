History Maker! Baranica Elangovan Becomes First Ever Indian Pole Vault Medalist With Asian Games 2026 Bronze

X/Athletics Federation of India

Baranica Elangovan made history on Friday by becoming the first Indian to win a pole vault medal at the Asian Games. She claimed bronze at the Aichi-Nagoya Games after clearing 4.15m at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. Elangovan shared the medal with Kazakhstan’s Polina Ivanova, who also cleared 4.15m.

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History in the making

Elangovan and Ivanova remained level after recording the same best height. Their countback records were also identical, leaving the two athletes tied for third place. As a result, both were awarded the bronze medal.

The achievement marks a significant moment for Indian athletics, particularly in women’s pole vault. India had never won an Asian Games medal in the event before Elangovan’s breakthrough in Nagoya. Her performance has now placed her name in the history of Indian athletics.

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The Asian Games medal comes during a strong season for Elangovan. She entered the competition as India’s national record holder after clearing 4.23m earlier this year. That mark improved on her previous national record of 4.22m.

Elangovan first raised the national record to 4.22m at the National Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar in March. She then went higher at the Indian Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition in May. Her 4.23m clearance became the latest national benchmark in the women’s pole vault.