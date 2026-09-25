Gulveer Singh Clinches Silver In 10,000m At Asian Games 2026

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh added another major international medal to his growing collection by winning silver in the men’s 10,000m at the Asian Games. Gulveer clocked 28:29.38 to finish second behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who secured the gold medal with a time of 28:27.51. Bahrain’s Albert Kipto completed the podium in 28:34.18.

The silver marks an improvement on Gulveer’s bronze medal from the previous edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou. His latest performance further underlines his consistency on the international circuit and his emergence as one of India’s leading distance runners. The 28-year-old has continued to produce strong results across major competitions.

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Another Major Medal in 2026

Gulveer’s Asian Games silver comes after an impressive showing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow earlier this year. He won silver in the 10,000m and added a bronze medal in the 5,000m at the Games. The results have strengthened his reputation as a versatile distance runner capable of competing across multiple events.

His recent run of success follows two gold medals at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea. Gulveer won the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at the continental championships, establishing himself among Asia’s leading distance athletes. His performances have also seen him rewrite several Indian national records.

Record-Breaking Performances

Gulveer currently holds Indian national records in the 5,000m, 10,000m, one mile and half marathon. In 2025, he became the first Indian to run a mile in under four minutes when he clocked 3:55.63. He also became the first Indian to complete a half marathon in under 60 minutes, recording 59:42.

The distance runner also broke new ground in the indoor 5,000m. His time of 12:59.77 made him the first Asian athlete to go under the 13-minute mark in the event. The landmark performance added another significant achievement to a career that has rapidly gained momentum over the past two years.