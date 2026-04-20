Who Is Ashwani Kumar? Young Mumbai Indians Pacer Shines With 24/4 Against Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026

Ashwani Kumar | X

Ahmedabad, April 20: Young Mumbai Indians pacer Ashwani Kumar delivered an outstanding performance by picking up four wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. The young left-arm pacer played a key role in putting Mumbai Indians in control with his impressive spell as he gave away only 24 runs in his four overs and picked up four wickets.

The youngster helped Mumbai Indians towards a victory after four consecutive losses in the tournament. Mumbai Indians managed to win only one match out of their five games ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans. Ashwani Kumar and Tilak Varma's heroics helped the team in winning their second match of the tournament so far.

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Early Life and Background

Ashwani Kumar was born on August 29, 2001 in Jhanjeri village in Punjab. He comes from a simple background and worked his way up through local cricket before reaching the big stage of the IPL.

Bowling Style and Strength

Ashwani is a left-arm fast-medium bowler. He is known for generating extra bounce and getting late swing. He also bowls sharp yorkers and clever slower balls, which make him effective, especially in the death overs.

Dream IPL Debut

He first gained attention in IPL 2025 while playing for Mumbai Indians. On his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders, he took 4 wickets for 24 runs. He also took a wicket with his very first ball, becoming the first Indian to take a four-wicket haul on IPL debut.

Consistent Performer

In his debut season, Ashwani picked up 11 wickets in just 7 matches. He quickly became a reliable bowler for Mumbai Indians, especially in pressure situations.

Key Role for Mumbai Indians

As Mumbai Indians aim for their sixth IPL title in 2026, Ashwani Kumar will be an important part of their bowling attack. His ability to take early wickets and control runs makes him a key player for the team.