Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar Star As MI Taste Victory After 4 Losses In IPL 2026, Beat Gujarat Titans By 99 Runs | VIDEO

Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar Star As MI Taste Victory After 4 Losses In IPL 2026 | X

Ahmedabad, April 20: Mumbai Indians finally returned to winning ways after four consecutive losses after defeating Gujarat Titans by a big margin of 99 runs in IPL 2026 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. A strong batting performance followed by disciplined bowling helped MI dominate the match from start to finish.

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Tilak Varma Leads with Maiden Century

Tilak Varma was the star of the match, scoring an unbeaten 101 off 45 balls. He played a match-winning knock and guided MI to a total of 199/5 in 20 overs. His innings included powerful shots and a strong finish in the final overs.

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Solid Support from Naman Dhir

Tilak got good support from Naman Dhir, who scored 45 runs. The partnership helped MI recover after early wickets and build a competitive total.

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Gujarat Titans Collapse in Chase

Chasing 200, Gujarat Titans never looked comfortable. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could not build any big partnerships. Key players like Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler failed to make an impact.

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Ashwani Kumar Shines with the Ball

Ashwani Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for MI, taking 4 wickets for just 24 runs. He removed important batters and broke the back of GT’s chase.

Complete Team Effort

MI bowlers kept things tight throughout the innings. Jasprit Bumrah and others supported well to bundle out GT for just 100 runs in 15.5 overs.

Much-Needed Win for MI

This win will give Mumbai Indians a big confidence boost after a poor run of results. The team showed balance in both batting and bowling, which will be important as the tournament progresses.