Tilak Varma Goes On Rampage After Hardik Pandya's 'Hard Talk', Smashes 82 Off Just 23 Balls Against GT | VIDEO | X

Ahmedabad, April 20: Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma unleashed himself upon Gujarat Titans after hard talk from captain Hardik Pandya. Tilak Varma was initially struggling to score runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. However, things changed after Hardik had a strong word with him during the strategic timeout. The video of the harsh talks went viral on social media.

Tilak Varma came into bat when Mumbai Indians were struggling at 44/3. Tilak initially found it tough to score runs and was reeling at 19 runs from his first 22 balls. However, he went on a rampage after Hardik yelled at him and scored his other 82 runs off just 23 balls and went on to score his maiden century in the IPL.

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Tilak changed his approach and attacked the bowlers after Hardik shouted at him. He also smashed GT pacer Ashok Sharma for 26 runs in an over. Tilak Varma hit 8 fours and 7 sixes in his 101 runs innings off just 45 balls. His stunning century shifted the momentum completely in Mumbai favour.

Read Also Tilak Varma Smashes Maiden IPL Century During GT Vs MI Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium | VIDEO

Tilak ended his innings after smashing Prasidh Krishna 19 runs in the last over of the match and also smashed a boundary on the last ball to complete his maiden ton. Tilak Varma's innings helped Mumbai Indians to reach a competitive total of 199 runs against GT.